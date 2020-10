Top Stories: Obama Turns Emotional After Campaign; New York Rations Gas

Good Friday morning, here are our top stories:

VIDEO: Obama Tears Up As He Thanks Campaign Staff.

New York Starts Gas Rationing; New Jersey To Re-evaluate.

And here are other early headlines:

Same Sex Marriage Opponents In Washington State Concede Election Defeat. ( Seattle Times)

Assad: There's No Civil War In Syria, Just 'Terrorism Through Proxies'. ( AP)

The Church Of England Names Its New Archbishop Of Canterbury, A Former Oil Executive. ( CNN)

Tens Of Thousands Of Argentines Jam Buenos Aires Streets To Protest Government. ( Al Jazeera)

Small Cracks Discovered In South Korean Nuclear Reactor. ( VOA)

Convicted Norwegian Mass Killer Anders Breivik Claims Prison Violates His Rights. ( Telegraph)

Longtime Madoff Employee Pleads Guilty To Fraud In Huge Ponzi Scheme. ( Reuters)

Nestle Recalls Some Of Its Chocolate Nesquik Powder Over Salmonella Fears. ( NBC)

