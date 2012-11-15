Best Goal Ever? Soccer's Zlatan Ibrahimovic May Have Scored It

CNN soccer nut Piers Morgan quickly declared it the greatest goal in football (meaning soccer) history.

And the name "Ibrahimovic" has been .

So we just had to check out the goal that Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored Wednesday in Sweden's 4-2 victory over England. It's an over-his-head bicycle kick from about 25 yards outside the goal. Ibrahimovic, by the way, scored all four of Sweden's goals.

We'll rely on the hardcore soccer fans out there to tell us: Best ever?

Sky News compares it to some of soccer's other famous scores.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.