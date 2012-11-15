© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Best Goal Ever? Soccer's Zlatan Ibrahimovic May Have Scored It

By Mark Memmott
Published November 15, 2012 at 11:10 AM EST

CNN soccer nut Piers Morgan quickly declared it the greatest goal in football (meaning soccer) history.

And the name "Ibrahimovic" has been .

So we just had to check out the goal that Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored Wednesday in Sweden's 4-2 victory over England. It's an over-his-head bicycle kick from about 25 yards outside the goal. Ibrahimovic, by the way, scored all four of Sweden's goals.

We'll rely on the hardcore soccer fans out there to tell us: Best ever?

Sky News compares it to some of soccer's other famous scores.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott