Update: United Airlines Says It's Back In Operation

Update at 11:05 a.m. ET: "Our system is up. We're resuming operations for affected flights," United Airlines says. There's no word yet on how long it will take to get everyone where they need to go.

Our original post:

If you're headed to the airport and planning to fly on United today, be aware:

"Passengers in several cities say a massive computer outage has stranded United Airlines passengers at airports across the country," The Associated Press writes. "This is at least the third major computer outage for the Chicago-based airline since June."

The company tweets that, "We're aware of a computer issue affecting some of our flights. We're working to resolve it. We'll update as we have more details."

KRON4 News says most of the airlines flights "are grounded right now."

