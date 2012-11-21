Furby Makes A Comeback This Holiday Season

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: retro gift.

This holiday season Furby is making a comeback. That's the fuzzy owl-like creature that learns to speak. In his first incarnation back in the '90s 40 million Furbys were sold.

To reach those numbers again, the 21st century version has some updates - like LCD screens for eyes. They dilate to display graphics like rainbows, love-hearts or diamonds.

WERTHEIMER: And, of course, there is a "Furby" app. I'm so now you can see your Furby from your smartphone or tablet, and translate its Furbish language into English. Now how would you say Happy Thanksgiving in Furbish?

