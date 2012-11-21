© 2020 WFAE
It's All Politics, Nov. 20, 2012

Published November 21, 2012 at 4:09 PM EST
The Capitol earlier this month, as Congress prepared to return for its post-election lame-duck session.

The election may be over, but the bickering continues, and not just between NPR's Ron Elving and Ken Rudin. As President Obama defends his United Nations ambassador, Republicans on Capitol Hill continue to lambast her for "misleading" reports about what happened in the aftermath of the attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Plus: Mitt Romney's "gifts" that keep on giving. And Rep. Allen West concedes in Florida.

