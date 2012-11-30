European Bank Chief: 2013 Will Be Better For Euro

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR business news starts with cautious optimism in Europe.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The president of the European Central Bank said today that next year will be better for the countries using the euro currency. In an interview, he said the eurozone has yet to emerge from its economic crisis, but is on a path to see a recovery by the second half of 2013. There are still many challenges. Just after that interview, new numbers, released this morning, show unemployment in the eurozone rose to a record 11.7 percent in October. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.