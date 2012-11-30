Top Stories: Fresh Egyptian Protests; Story Of Missing Hat Attracts Sympathy
Good Friday morning, here are our early stories:
In Egypt: Draft Of Constitution OK'd; Protesters Return To Tahrir Square.
Woman's Sad Story About Missing Hat Touches Many Hearts, Goes Viral.
And here are other early headlines:
Supreme Court May Accept Challenge To Defense Of Marriage Act. ( The Hill)
Obama To Visit TinkerToy Factory To Press Case On 'Fiscal Cliff'. ( Philadelphia Inquirer)
Western U.S. Threatened By Three Torrential Storms Through Saturday. ( CBS)
Missouri Winner Of Powerball Ticket May Be Revealed Today. ( USA Today)
Strikes At Two California Ports Divert Vital Shipping To Other Cities. ( Los Angeles Times)
Syrian Internet Still Cut Off; Damascus Airport Closed For A Second Day. ( Reuters)
Report: Dozens Of Rifles Stolen From Rail Car In Atlanta. ( WSB-TV)
Man With Romney Campaign Face Tattoo Changes Mind, Will Remove It. ( Politico)
