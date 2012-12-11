Top Stories: Syrian Chemical Weapons Threat; Michigan Union Protesters

Good morning, here are our top stories:

Syrian Defector: Assad Will Use Chemical Weapons If He's Desperate.

Union Protesters Converge On Michigan Capitol Ahead Of Right-To-Work Vote. ( Michigan Live)

Pro, Con Rallies On Egyptian Constitution Set For Cairo Today. ( BBC)

Former South African President Mandela's Responding To Treatment For Lung Infection. ( CBS)

Mali's Interim Prime Minister Forced Out Of Office, Arrested By Junta. ( The Telegraph)

Reports: Delta Airlines Poised To Take Minority Share In Virgin Atlantic Airlines. ( AP, Reuters)

Former Florida Police Officer To Be Executed For Serial Murders. ( Tampa Bay Times)

Jet Fuel Pumped Into Two New Jersey Cars After Mistaken Delivery To Five Gas Stations. ( New Jersey Star Ledger)

Bad Apple Map Gives Dangerous Australian Directions, Triggers Rescues. ( CNET)

Man Goes Naked At Austrian Art Exhibition Of Naked Men. ( AP)

