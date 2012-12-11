Top Stories: Syrian Chemical Weapons Threat; Michigan Union Protesters
Good morning, here are our top stories:
Syrian Defector: Assad Will Use Chemical Weapons If He's Desperate.
And here are other early headlines:
Union Protesters Converge On Michigan Capitol Ahead Of Right-To-Work Vote. ( Michigan Live)
Pro, Con Rallies On Egyptian Constitution Set For Cairo Today. ( BBC)
Former South African President Mandela's Responding To Treatment For Lung Infection. ( CBS)
Mali's Interim Prime Minister Forced Out Of Office, Arrested By Junta. ( The Telegraph)
Reports: Delta Airlines Poised To Take Minority Share In Virgin Atlantic Airlines. ( AP, Reuters)
Former Florida Police Officer To Be Executed For Serial Murders. ( Tampa Bay Times)
Jet Fuel Pumped Into Two New Jersey Cars After Mistaken Delivery To Five Gas Stations. ( New Jersey Star Ledger)
Bad Apple Map Gives Dangerous Australian Directions, Triggers Rescues. ( CNET)
Man Goes Naked At Austrian Art Exhibition Of Naked Men. ( AP)
And welcome to the world, Estela Mayra!
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.