Top Stories: North Korean Rocket 'Tumbling'; Is Assad's Future Dimming?

Good Thursday morning, here are our early stories:

Report: North Korea's Satellite May Be 'Tumbling Out Of Control'.

Diplomatic Shift? Russia Acknowledges Assad May Be On Way Out.

And here are our early headlines:

Retiring Sen. DeMint Expects Obama Will Win On Tax Face-Off. ( AP)

British Coroner: Nurse Who Fell For Hoax Call Hanged Herself At Home. ( CBS)

Syrian Bomb Kills At Least 16 Near Damascus. ( AP)

Ukrainian Parliament Erupts Into Brawl For Second Day. ( BBC)

Brazilian President Seeks To Build 800 Airports To Serve Country. ( AFP)

Massive Fire Burns Near Atlanta Airport - Flights Not Affected. ( Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Robbers Elude Police Through 4 California Counties, Trigger 8-Hour Lockdown At Cal State Fullerton. ( Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood's Golden Globes Are Announced. ( Huffington Post)

