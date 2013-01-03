© 2020 WFAE
Moody's Warns About Nation's Debt Burden

Published January 3, 2013 at 4:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a warning from Moody's.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Congress may have approved a bill that averted the crisis - the manufactured crisis known as the fiscal cliff - but the credit-rating agency Moody's is not patting lawmakers on the back. Moody's said this weeks' deficit reduction deal did not produce meaningful improvement to the issue at hand: the country's debt burden and economic output. Moody's warned that if improvements are not made, the agency could downgrade the U.S. credit rating. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.