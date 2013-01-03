Top Stories: Sandy Hook Students Back In School; 2012 Layoffs Declined
Good morning, here are our early stories:
With Those Lost In Mind, Sandy Hook Students And Staff Return To Classes.
Pace Of Layoffs Slowed Sharply In 2012.
And here are more early headlines:
New Congress to Be Sworn In Today, Facing Budget, Disaster Relief Bills. ( Politico)
Incoming House Members Expected To Hold Two Votes This Month On Sandy Aid. ( ABC)
India Formally Charges Five Men With Rape And Murder Of Medical Student. ( AP)
Cold Weather In India Kills Dozens, Authorities Say. ( Al Jazeera)
Myanmar Says It Used Air Strikes To Attack Northern Rebels. ( Los Angeles Times)
Britain Rebuffs New Argentina Demand To Return Falkland Islands. ( BBC)
Photos Spread Speculation That Wife Of North Korean Leader Kim Has Given Birth. ( AFP)
French Actor Gerard Depardieu Given Russian Citizenship After Tax Dispute With Paris. ( BBC)
'50s Pop Singer Patti Page Dies. ( NPR)
NASA Streaming Quadrantid Meteor Shower. ( NASA)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.