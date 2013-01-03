Top Stories: Sandy Hook Students Back In School; 2012 Layoffs Declined

Good morning, here are our early stories:

With Those Lost In Mind, Sandy Hook Students And Staff Return To Classes.

Pace Of Layoffs Slowed Sharply In 2012.

And here are more early headlines:

New Congress to Be Sworn In Today, Facing Budget, Disaster Relief Bills. ( Politico)

Incoming House Members Expected To Hold Two Votes This Month On Sandy Aid. ( ABC)

India Formally Charges Five Men With Rape And Murder Of Medical Student. ( AP)

Cold Weather In India Kills Dozens, Authorities Say. ( Al Jazeera)

Myanmar Says It Used Air Strikes To Attack Northern Rebels. ( Los Angeles Times)

Britain Rebuffs New Argentina Demand To Return Falkland Islands. ( BBC)

Photos Spread Speculation That Wife Of North Korean Leader Kim Has Given Birth. ( AFP)

French Actor Gerard Depardieu Given Russian Citizenship After Tax Dispute With Paris. ( BBC)

'50s Pop Singer Patti Page Dies. ( NPR)

NASA Streaming Quadrantid Meteor Shower. ( NASA)

