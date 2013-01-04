Feline Lovers Dig Cat Cafe

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

OK, I'm a dog person myself. But from seeing all of the cat photos on my friend's Facebook pages and watching YouTube videos, I know how many cat lovers are out there. And today's last word in business might be right up your alley.

The last word is: cat cafe.

An entrepreneur in London is raising money online to open a coffee shop that is feline-friendly.

GREENE: Here's the idea: Get a cappuccino, scone, connect to Wi-Fi and snuggle with a kitty. A local animal welfare group is helping to ensure that cats in the shop are healthy and friendly. Cat cafes are already popular in some Asian cities, where many landlords don't allow pets. And that's the case in the lot of London flats, as well.

INSKEEP: We do not know if patrons of the kitty coffee shop would be allowed to use their laser pointers to play with the cat.

