Top Stories: Jobless Report Due Out; Survivor Of Taliban Attack Leaves Hospital

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Did Hiring Pick Up As 2012 Ended? We'll Find Out Shortly.

Malala Released From Hospital; Taliban's Attack On Teen Sparked Outrage.

In War-Torn Northern Syria, Children 'Only Paint In Red'.

And here are more early headlines:

House To Take Up First Part Of New Superstorm Sandy Bill Today. ( Politico)

Illinois Senate Delays Vote On Same Sex Marriage Legislation. ( Chicago Tribune)

Winter Storm Blankets West Texas, Causing Freeway Accidents. ( CNN)

Venezuela Says Ailing President Chavez Now Has 'Severe' Respiratory Infection. ( Guardian)

Islamist Militant Group In Mali Plans To Break Ceasefire. ( AFP)

Hamas Permits Palestinian Rival Fatah To Stage Rare Rally In Gaza. ( Reuters)

Federal Operation Breaks Up Widespread Child Porn Ring, Rescues 44 Children. ( Contra Costa Times)

Gerda Lerner, Pioneer Of Women's Studies Movement, Dies At 92. ( Wisconsin State Journal)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.