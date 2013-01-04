Top Stories: Jobless Report Due Out; Survivor Of Taliban Attack Leaves Hospital
Good morning, here are our early stories:
Did Hiring Pick Up As 2012 Ended? We'll Find Out Shortly.
Malala Released From Hospital; Taliban's Attack On Teen Sparked Outrage.
In War-Torn Northern Syria, Children 'Only Paint In Red'.
And here are more early headlines:
House To Take Up First Part Of New Superstorm Sandy Bill Today. ( Politico)
Illinois Senate Delays Vote On Same Sex Marriage Legislation. ( Chicago Tribune)
Winter Storm Blankets West Texas, Causing Freeway Accidents. ( CNN)
Venezuela Says Ailing President Chavez Now Has 'Severe' Respiratory Infection. ( Guardian)
Islamist Militant Group In Mali Plans To Break Ceasefire. ( AFP)
Hamas Permits Palestinian Rival Fatah To Stage Rare Rally In Gaza. ( Reuters)
Federal Operation Breaks Up Widespread Child Porn Ring, Rescues 44 Children. ( Contra Costa Times)
Gerda Lerner, Pioneer Of Women's Studies Movement, Dies At 92. ( Wisconsin State Journal)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.