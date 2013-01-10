Top Stories: Kurdish Activists Slain; Would A Costly Coin Save The Debt Ceiling?
Good morning, here are our early stories:
Three Kurdish Activists Found Dead In Paris; 'Without Doubt An Execution'.
Crazy Or Canny? Talk Grows About $1 Trillion Platinum Coin.
And here are more early headlines:
Biden To Meet NRA Today On Gun Violence. ( ABC)
Syria Fires Another Ballistic Missile At Rebels. ( Reuters)
Two Swiss Passenger Trains Collide; At Least 17 Injured. ( CNN)
Chinese Newspaper Publishes After Reported Deal With Government; Protests Continue. ( VOA)
Indian Rape Victim To Blame For Horrific Crime, Says Defendants' Lawyer. ( Bloomberg)
Investigators Examine N.J. Ferry That Crashed In Manhattan, Injuring At least 70. ( AP)
Pod Of Killer Whales Trapped Under Ice In Northern Canada. ( Ottawa Citizen)
Changing British Tradition: If Kate And William Have A Baby Girl, She'll Be 'Princess' Instead Of 'Lady'. ( Independent)
