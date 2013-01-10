Top Stories: Kurdish Activists Slain; Would A Costly Coin Save The Debt Ceiling?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Three Kurdish Activists Found Dead In Paris; 'Without Doubt An Execution'.

Crazy Or Canny? Talk Grows About $1 Trillion Platinum Coin.

And here are more early headlines:

Biden To Meet NRA Today On Gun Violence. ( ABC)

Syria Fires Another Ballistic Missile At Rebels. ( Reuters)

Two Swiss Passenger Trains Collide; At Least 17 Injured. ( CNN)

Chinese Newspaper Publishes After Reported Deal With Government; Protests Continue. ( VOA)

Indian Rape Victim To Blame For Horrific Crime, Says Defendants' Lawyer. ( Bloomberg)

Investigators Examine N.J. Ferry That Crashed In Manhattan, Injuring At least 70. ( AP)

Pod Of Killer Whales Trapped Under Ice In Northern Canada. ( Ottawa Citizen)

Changing British Tradition: If Kate And William Have A Baby Girl, She'll Be 'Princess' Instead Of 'Lady'. ( Independent)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.