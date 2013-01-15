Swiss Watchmaker Swatch Acquires Harry Winston

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business comes to us courtesy of Marilyn Monroe in the film "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

With that in mind, Swiss watchmaker Swatch required one of the most famous brands in the diamond business - the high-end jeweler, Harry Winston. The deal is valued at close to a billion dollars.

INSKEEP: Harry Winston, of course, is a symbol of luxury, which regularly loans out diamond studded creations to stars for their walk down the red carpet. And now Swatch, best known for its colorful plastic watches, is hoping some of that style will rub off.

MONTAGNE: Swatch's chairman said diamonds are still a girl's best friend.

