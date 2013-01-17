Calling Obamacare 'Fascism' Was 'Poor Choice Of Words,' Whole Foods CEO Says

When The Salt posted Wednesday that Whole Foods CEO John Mackey told Morning Edition that President Obama's health care overhaul isn't socialism, it's "fascism," there was quite a response. The post has more than 500 comments, so far.

On CBS This Morning today, Mackey said that was "a bad choice of words on my part" because fascism "has an association with dictatorships." But, he added, in his opinion "we no longer have free enterprise capitalism in health care." Mackey sees too much government involvement and "not a system ... where people are able to innovate."

Look for more about all this on The Salt.

