How Much Would It Cost To Buy The White House?

And our last word in business today: prime Washington real estate.

Prestige address, 16 bedrooms, 35 bathrooms, three kitchens, all nestled on 18 acres of manicured gardens.

Mm-hmm. You might guess that we're talking about the White House. It's not for sale. Don't worry. But the real estate website Zillow estimates that if the White House was for sale, it would list for close to $300 million. And if you're not ready to buy, well, Zillow puts the monthly rent at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue at 1.75 million a month.

