And today's last word in business is: Who do you trust with your money?

INSKEEP: Any excuse to play Pink Floyd. A new ranking suggests which industries consumers trust. And for the third year in a row, the industry consumers trust the least is the industry that you pretty much have to trust with your money.

The public relations firm Edelman finds that consumers have very little trust in banks or financial services. For the banking industry the only good news is that their image problem used to be worse.

INSKEEP: trust in banks has grown in the past two years, though it is still below 50 percent and well below where it was before the financial crisis.

GREENE: Banking is a good deal less trusted than technology. Despite our concerns about privacy and complaints about how to use new gadgets, tech remains the most trusted industry, worldwide, at 81 percent.

