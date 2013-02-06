Texas Takes Aim At California's Business Climate

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is a Texas/California throwdown or thodown, depending on where you're from.

Texas' Governor Rick Perry is taking aim at California's business climate.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD)

GOVERNOR RICK PERRY: Building a business is tough. But I hear business in California is next to impossible. This is Texas Governor Rick Perry. Come check out Texas.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

That radio ad started airing this week in California. It's an attempt to lure people disillusioned with California dreaming.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD)

PERRY: Our low taxes, sensible regulations and fair legal system are just the thing to get your business moving to Texas.

INSKEEP: Now in the great recession, the Texas economy did better than California's. But the radio ad is not something the Governor of California can suffer in silence. Jerry Brown fired back, saying businesses are coming to his state and Texans should too.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD)

GOVERNOR JERRY BROWN: So are the British coming here, so are the French, so are the Russians, so are the Chinese. Everybody with half a brain is coming to California.

INSKEEP: Everybody with half a brain is coming here, he said. No word if that phrase was a crack at Governor Perry.

And that's your interstate squabble news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.