Lego Looks Into Licensing Deal With 'The Simpsons'

And today's last word in business is this: Lego becomes Legd'oh!

The Wall Street Journal says the Danish company Lego is interested in licensing "The Simpsons." In the long-running cartoon series, a remarkably similar toy company called Blocko makes an appearance in a couple of episodes.

INSKEEP: Seems the joke would be on the Simpsons now. Apparently, kids playing with Legos might now be able to swap Marge Simpson's blue beehive hairdo onto Homer's bald head.

