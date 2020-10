Top Stories: Marines Killed At Va. Base; Obama Concludes Israel Trip

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Three Marines Killed In Early Shooting At Base In Virginia.

Obama Closes Trip To Israel, West Bank With Memorial Visits.

Cyprus Gets Cold Shoulder From From Russia On Bailout Aid.

And here are more early headlines:

South Korea Retracts Claim That China Behind Cyber Attack. ( CNN)

Myanmar To Send Army To Quell Deadly Ethnic Rioting. ( VOA)

Canadian Blizzard Triggers Multi-Car Crash, Injuring 300. ( Canadian Press)

Report: FCC Chair Julius Genachowski To Step Down. ( Politico)

BBC Twitter Feed Hacked By Backers Of Syrian President. ( Guardian)

Ohio Prosecutor 'Indicts' Punxsutawney Phil For Misleading Groundhog Day Spring Prediction. ( Cincinnati Enquirer)

