Japanese Auto Manufacturers Recall Vehicles Over Airbags

GREENE: The recall affects some three million vehicles made by four Japanese car makers: Toyota, Nissan, Honda and Mazda. All are citing a problem with passenger-side airbags that causes them to deploy abnormally and potentially cause a fire.

So far though, there are no recorded instances of that happening. Toyota alone is recalling nearly two million cars made from 2000 to 2004. About 170,000 of those are in the United States.