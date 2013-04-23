'Boston Globe' Staffers Get A Free Thank You Lunch

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Let's take our focus - let's keep our focus on Boston for the last word in business today. That word is: it's on us. It's a story of kindness from one newspaper to another.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Yesterday, the staff of the Chicago Tribune sent salads, sodas and dozens of pizzas to their counterparts at the Boston Globe. They arrived at the paper's newsroom with a note commending the Globe for its tenacious coverage through an exhausting and heartbreaking week.

INSKEEP: You make us all proud to be journalists - that note read - and then continued: we can't buy you lost sleep, so at least let us pick up lunch.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene.

