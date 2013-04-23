'Boston Globe' Staffers Get A Free Thank You Lunch
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Let's take our focus - let's keep our focus on Boston for the last word in business today. That word is: it's on us. It's a story of kindness from one newspaper to another.
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Yesterday, the staff of the Chicago Tribune sent salads, sodas and dozens of pizzas to their counterparts at the Boston Globe. They arrived at the paper's newsroom with a note commending the Globe for its tenacious coverage through an exhausting and heartbreaking week.
INSKEEP: You make us all proud to be journalists - that note read - and then continued: we can't buy you lost sleep, so at least let us pick up lunch.
That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.
GREENE: And I'm David Greene.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.