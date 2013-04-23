Top Stories: Boston Latest; Immigration Debate
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Early Thinking: Boston Suspects Were Working On Their Own.
-- Immigration Overhaul Seems On Track Despite Boston Tragedy.
And here are other early headlines:
"French Embassy In Libya Bombed, Two Injured." ( UPI)
"Report: Syrian Government Has Used Chemical Weapons In Civil War." ( USA Today)
"Hearing Continues For Ricin Letters Suspect." ( The Associated Press)
"Canadian Train Terror Suspects To Appear In Court Today." ( CBC)
"Second Child Dies After Philadelphia Parents Use Prayer, Reject Medicine." ( AP)
"L.A. Airport Display Boards Changed, Passengers Wrongly Told To Leave Terminals." ( Los Angeles Times)
"Warning To Teens: Avoid The 'Cinnamon Challenge.' " ( ABC)
"Poisoned Alabama Oaks To Be Cut Down Today." ( Huntsville Times)
