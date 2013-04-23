Top Stories: Boston Latest; Immigration Debate

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Early Thinking: Boston Suspects Were Working On Their Own.

-- Immigration Overhaul Seems On Track Despite Boston Tragedy.

And here are other early headlines:

"French Embassy In Libya Bombed, Two Injured." ( UPI)

"Report: Syrian Government Has Used Chemical Weapons In Civil War." ( USA Today)

"Hearing Continues For Ricin Letters Suspect." ( The Associated Press)

"Canadian Train Terror Suspects To Appear In Court Today." ( CBC)

"Second Child Dies After Philadelphia Parents Use Prayer, Reject Medicine." ( AP)

"L.A. Airport Display Boards Changed, Passengers Wrongly Told To Leave Terminals." ( Los Angeles Times)

"Warning To Teens: Avoid The 'Cinnamon Challenge.' " ( ABC)

"Poisoned Alabama Oaks To Be Cut Down Today." ( Huntsville Times)

