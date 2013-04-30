Top Stories: Boston Investigation Widens; Netherlands' New King

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Dozen People Said To Be Under Investigation In Boston Probe.

-- Orange Is Everywhere As Netherlands Welcomes A New King.

-- Palmetto Faceoff: Sanford, Colbert Busch In Spirited Debate.

And here are more early headlines:

"Libyan Justice, Foreign Ministries Surrounded By Armed Men." ( CNN)

"Iraq Sectarian War Feared As Car Bombs Kill Several In 4 Cities." ( Los Angeles Times)

"Israeli Airstrike Kills Suspected Palestinian Militant In Gaza City." ( BBC)

"Ohio Grand Jury Convenes Today In Steubenville Rape Case Investigation." ( WTOV-TV)

"George Zimmerman Back In Fla. Court Today For 'Stand Your Ground' Question." ( Orlando Sentinel)

"Caffeinated Gum Triggers FDA Investigation." ( Businessweek)

"Scottish Cruise Company Insures Fleet Against Damage From Loch Ness Monster." ( Scottish Sun)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.