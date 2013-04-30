Top Stories: Boston Investigation Widens; Netherlands' New King
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Dozen People Said To Be Under Investigation In Boston Probe.
-- Orange Is Everywhere As Netherlands Welcomes A New King.
-- Palmetto Faceoff: Sanford, Colbert Busch In Spirited Debate.
And here are more early headlines:
"Libyan Justice, Foreign Ministries Surrounded By Armed Men." ( CNN)
"Iraq Sectarian War Feared As Car Bombs Kill Several In 4 Cities." ( Los Angeles Times)
"Israeli Airstrike Kills Suspected Palestinian Militant In Gaza City." ( BBC)
"Ohio Grand Jury Convenes Today In Steubenville Rape Case Investigation." ( WTOV-TV)
"George Zimmerman Back In Fla. Court Today For 'Stand Your Ground' Question." ( Orlando Sentinel)
"Caffeinated Gum Triggers FDA Investigation." ( Businessweek)
"Scottish Cruise Company Insures Fleet Against Damage From Loch Ness Monster." ( Scottish Sun)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.