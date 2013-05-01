Top Stories: Boston Bombing Latest; Arms For Syrian Rebels?
Welcome to May; here are our early stories:
-- Boston Bombing: No Death Penalty If Suspect Cooperates?
-- U.S. Said To Be Leaning Toward Arming Syrian Rebels.
-- FDA OKs Prescription-Free Plan B Pill For Women 15 And Up.
And here are more early headlines:
"More Than 400 Now Dead In Bangladesh Building Collapse." ( BBC)
"Venezuelan Lawmakers Brawl Over Election Results." ( The Wall Street Journal)
"Same-Sex Couples Begin Celebrating Civil Union In Colorado." ( The Denver Post)
"Heavy Snowstorm Pelting Rocky Mountain States." ( CNN)
"Historic Wounded Knee Site Faces Sale Deadline Today." ( Indian Country Today)
"Clashes In Some World May Day Labor Demonstrations." ( AP)
"Three Everest Climbers Abandon Ascent After Fight With Guides." ( The Guardian)
