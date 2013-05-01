Top Stories: Boston Bombing Latest; Arms For Syrian Rebels?

Welcome to May; here are our early stories:

-- Boston Bombing: No Death Penalty If Suspect Cooperates?

-- U.S. Said To Be Leaning Toward Arming Syrian Rebels.

-- FDA OKs Prescription-Free Plan B Pill For Women 15 And Up.

And here are more early headlines:

"More Than 400 Now Dead In Bangladesh Building Collapse." ( BBC)

"Venezuelan Lawmakers Brawl Over Election Results." ( The Wall Street Journal)

"Same-Sex Couples Begin Celebrating Civil Union In Colorado." ( The Denver Post)

"Heavy Snowstorm Pelting Rocky Mountain States." ( CNN)

"Historic Wounded Knee Site Faces Sale Deadline Today." ( Indian Country Today)

"Clashes In Some World May Day Labor Demonstrations." ( AP)

"Three Everest Climbers Abandon Ascent After Fight With Guides." ( The Guardian)

