© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Boston Bombing Latest; Arms For Syrian Rebels?

By Korva Coleman
Published May 1, 2013 at 8:14 AM EDT

Welcome to May; here are our early stories:

-- Boston Bombing: No Death Penalty If Suspect Cooperates?

-- U.S. Said To Be Leaning Toward Arming Syrian Rebels.

-- FDA OKs Prescription-Free Plan B Pill For Women 15 And Up.

And here are more early headlines:

"More Than 400 Now Dead In Bangladesh Building Collapse." ( BBC)

"Venezuelan Lawmakers Brawl Over Election Results." ( The Wall Street Journal)

"Same-Sex Couples Begin Celebrating Civil Union In Colorado." ( The Denver Post)

"Heavy Snowstorm Pelting Rocky Mountain States." ( CNN)

"Historic Wounded Knee Site Faces Sale Deadline Today." ( Indian Country Today)

"Clashes In Some World May Day Labor Demonstrations." ( AP)

"Three Everest Climbers Abandon Ascent After Fight With Guides." ( The Guardian)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman