See A New NPR Homepage On Your Smartphone

The next time you browse the web on your phone, be sure to visit the NPR homepage. We've got a new experience there for smartphone users, and NPR Digital is launching it today.

On your phone, just point your browser to . We have optimized the new homepage for web browsers on iOS and Android phones. Highlights of the new page include:

Infinite headlines: The new mobile homepage features the moment's top news, arts and music stories, followed by an unlimited list of links to all of NPR's recent best.

Smartphone-friendly stories: For the first time, each mobile homepage headline links to the full version of that story, including all photos, audio and video. You won't find any more abridged articles. In the past year, we've redesigned our stories to work well on phones and other devices.

Easy access to audio: At the top of the new mobile homepage, you'll find quick ways to listen to NPR. Play the "24-hour program stream" to hear a continuous lineup of our recently aired shows. Or tap "hear news & programs" to play hourly news updates or browse all of our shows.

More at your fingertips: Visitors entering our site through the mobile homepage will now have access to story comments, advanced searching and extended NPR listening opportunities, such as NPR Music's First Listen series.

What's next: This new homepage for phone-size screens is the first step in creating a fully responsive NPR front page that will work for people using a wide range of devices, from phones to tablets to desktops. Stay tuned.

We're continuing to develop features, so expect more to come. When you have a moment, visit the new homepage on your phone and let us know what you think. We welcome your feedback.

Patrick Cooper is the senior product manager for NPR.org and storytelling tools.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.