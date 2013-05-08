Top Stories: Kidnapping Latest; Influential Soccer Coach Leaving
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Cleveland Kidnappings: Wednesday Developments.
-- Manchester United's Sir Alex Ferguson Is Retiring.
-- Head Of Environmental Crimes Unit Is Leaving Government.
And here are more early headlines:
House Panel Holding Session On Benghazi U.S. Diplomatic Security. ( Voice of America)
Syria Loses Its Internet Connection, Cause Unknown. ( CNN)
Ship Collides With Port In Italy, At Least Three Dead. ( EuroNews)
Nigerian Islamists Kill Many, Free Scores Of Prisoners. ( The Guardian)
Many Arrests In Brazen Diamond Theft From Airplane. ( BBC)
Rocker Arrested In Alleged Plot To Murder Wife. ( MTV.com)
Blue Jays Pitcher Struck In Head By Line Drive, Hospitalized. ( Yahoo! Sports)
