Chrysler Recalls 469,000 Jeep SUVs Worldwide

NPR's business news starts with a big recall for jeeps.

Chrysler is recalling about 470,000 Jeep SUVs worldwide. Certain Jeep Grand Cherokees and Commanders are being recalled because the transmission could shift by itself - from park into neutral - with no warning to the driver. The source of the problem: cracks in the circuit board that can cause a faulty signal on start-up.

The larger problem here, of course, is that vehicles inadvertently put in neutral tend to roll away without the driver knowing it. Chrysler said they are aware of at least 26 crashes and two injuries related to that defect. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.