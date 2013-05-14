Netflix To Debut Episodes Of 'Arrested Development'

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Our last word in business today is: Bluth's Frozen Banana Stand.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT")

GREENE: The fictional banana stand was part of a running joke on the TV program "Arrested Development," and for a short time it is a reality in New York City.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Yesterday, fans lined up down the block to get free frozen bananas dipped in chocolate as part of a promotional campaign by Netflix, which will debut 15 new episodes of "Arrested Development" later this month. The fourth season of the show comes seven years after Fox canceled it in 2006.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF "ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT" THEME MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.