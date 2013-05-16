Space Station Astronauts Get Dibs At New 'Star Trek' Movie
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
And our last word in business today is: Cooler than Tang.
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Cooler than zero gravity.
GREENE: Cooler than moon walking. It's watching a summer blockbuster.
INSKEEP: OK. Bear with us. The blockbuster in question was the new "Star Trek" sequel.
GREENE: And the venue was the International Space Station.
INSKEEP: And NASA just announced that the three astronauts on the space station got a sneak peak, earlier this week, at "Star Trek Into Darkness."
GREENE: Down here on Earth, that film opens in the United States today.
INSKEEP: Possibly, NASA is trying to rally enthusiasm for space exploration.
GREENE: Beam me up, Steve.
INSKEEP: That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.
GREENE: And I'm David Greene.
(SOUNDBITE OF THEME SONG TO MOVIE, "STAR TREK INTO DARKNESS")