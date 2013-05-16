Space Station Astronauts Get Dibs At New 'Star Trek' Movie

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: Cooler than Tang.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Cooler than zero gravity.

GREENE: Cooler than moon walking. It's watching a summer blockbuster.

INSKEEP: OK. Bear with us. The blockbuster in question was the new "Star Trek" sequel.

GREENE: And the venue was the International Space Station.

INSKEEP: And NASA just announced that the three astronauts on the space station got a sneak peak, earlier this week, at "Star Trek Into Darkness."

GREENE: Down here on Earth, that film opens in the United States today.

INSKEEP: Possibly, NASA is trying to rally enthusiasm for space exploration.

GREENE: Beam me up, Steve.

INSKEEP: That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene.

