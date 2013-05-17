Top Stories: IRS Chief To Speak; Russian Ships And Syria
Good Friday morning, here are our early stories:
-- Congress Due To Grill Ousted IRS Chief.
-- Reports: Russia Sends More Missiles, Has Ships Near Syria.
-- Kai The 'Hatchet Hitchiker' Is Accused Of Murder.
And here are more early headlines:
Weather Service Says 16 Tornadoes Struck Texas. ( CNN)
Second Appeals Court Rebuffs Obama Labor Board Recess Picks .( Politico)
U.S. Denounces Japan Mayor's Comments On Sex Slaves. ( Reuters)
Iran Bars All Women From Running For Political Office. ( BBC)
Venezuela's Latest Shortage - Toilet Paper.( Sky News)
Candice Glover, First Woman To Win 'American Idol' In 6 Seasons. ( Billboard)
Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $550 Million. ( USA Today)
