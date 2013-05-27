Apple-1 Computer Sale Tops Previous Auction Price

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is Apple-1. No, that is not the name of some sleek new product just announced by the tech giant. In fact, it is quite the opposite. It's Apple original personal computer first released in 1976. One of the few remaining Apple-1 terminals was purchased over the weekend for more than $650,000. I guess some people will pay a lot for an antique. This went to a bidder at an auction in Germany.

Prices for computers are known to drop over time. But as we've reported in the past, Apple-1s tend to break that rule. This sale topped the winning bid for an Apple-1 sold last November in Germany by at least $10,000.

Now the Apple-1, it doesn't use a thumb drive or even a floppy disk, but you can store information using the optional cassette deck that's attached. That's assuming you can actually find a blank cassette these days.

That's our business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.