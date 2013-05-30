Motorola Mobility To Add Jobs In Fort Worth

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

MONTAGNE: Cellphone maker Motorola Mobility has announced it is opening a manufacturing in Forth Worth, Texas. They say the plant will provide some 2,000 new jobs and a new smartphone that they're calling Moto X. it will be the first smartphone ever assembled in the U.S. The assembly is only a small part of the cost of any smartphone. Most of the price comes from components and most of them come from Asia. Some other manufacturers, like Hewlett-Packard, have also kept computer assembly production in the U.S. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.