Top Stories: More Turkish Protests; Where Is NSA Leaker?
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- As NSA Leaker Disappears, Talk Of More To Come & Charges.
-- In Istanbul, Police Move Against Anti-Government Protesters.
And here are more early headlines:
Lung Infection Hospitalizes Mandela For 4th Day. ( VOA)
At Least 14 Dead After Twin Suicide Bombers Hit Syrian Capital. ( BBC)
Flooding River In Germany Breaches Levee, Forces New Evacuations. ( The Associated Press)
Koreas Delaying Planned Talks, No Discussion Of Cancellation. ( AP)
China Launches Second Female Astronaut Into Space. ( CBS)
French Flights Grounded As Air Traffic Controllers Strike. ( Reuters)
Report: New England Patriots Will Sign Tim Tebow To A "Low-Money Deal". ( NFL.com)
New Military Radios At Georgia Base Lock Homeowners' Garage Door Openers. ( Augusta Chronicle)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.