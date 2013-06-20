Top Stories: Supreme Court Watch; Afghan Talks Waver
-- SCOTUS Watch: High Court Could Decide Four Major Cases.
-- A Plaque And A Flag: U.S. Tries To Rescue Taliban Peace Talks.
Dangerous Smog Envelopes Singapore. ( AccuWeather)
Foiled In First Attack, Islamists Threaten More Against Somalia Compound. ( Reuters)
U.S. Criticizes China, Russia Over Efforts To Fight Human Trafficking. ( BBC)
Google Must Change Privacy Rules In France Or Face Sanctions. ( Bloomberg)
Fast Moving Fire Spreads Near Denver, About 100 Evacuated. ( Denver Post)
Dubai Plans To Unveil Public Theme Park Honoring The Koran Next Year. ( Khaleej Times)
Religious Group Apologizes To Gays And Lesbians, Closes 'Cure' Ministry. ( CNN)
Chicago Beats Boston, Ties NHL Stanley Cup Championship Series. ( Chicago Tribune)
