Top Stories: Attack Near Afghan Palace; Stanley Cup Victory
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Attackers Killed During 'Brazen Assault' Near Afghan Palace.
-- 17 Stunning Seconds Give Blackhawks The NHL's Stanley Cup.
And here are more early headlines:
Russia Says It Can't Hand Over NSA Leaker To U.S. Officials. ( Washington Post)
Emir Of Qatar Abdicates, Transfers Power To Son. ( Al Jazeera)
Mandela: Critical But Stable, Says Granddaughter. ( AFP)
Websites In Both Koreas Hacked On War's 63rd Anniversary. ( AP)
Zimmerman Trial Lawyers Argue Over Earlier Phone Calls. ( Orlando Sentinel)
Massachussetts Voters Today Choose Senator To Replace John Kerry. ( WBUR)
IRS Apparently Also Targeted Liberal Groups Seeking Tax-Exempt Status. ( New York Times)
Celebrity Chef Paula Deen Loses Another Endorsement Deal. ( USA Today)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.