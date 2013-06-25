Top Stories: Attack Near Afghan Palace; Stanley Cup Victory

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Attackers Killed During 'Brazen Assault' Near Afghan Palace.

-- 17 Stunning Seconds Give Blackhawks The NHL's Stanley Cup.

And here are more early headlines:

Russia Says It Can't Hand Over NSA Leaker To U.S. Officials. ( Washington Post)

Emir Of Qatar Abdicates, Transfers Power To Son. ( Al Jazeera)

Mandela: Critical But Stable, Says Granddaughter. ( AFP)

Websites In Both Koreas Hacked On War's 63rd Anniversary. ( AP)

Zimmerman Trial Lawyers Argue Over Earlier Phone Calls. ( Orlando Sentinel)

Massachussetts Voters Today Choose Senator To Replace John Kerry. ( WBUR)

IRS Apparently Also Targeted Liberal Groups Seeking Tax-Exempt Status. ( New York Times)

Celebrity Chef Paula Deen Loses Another Endorsement Deal. ( USA Today)

