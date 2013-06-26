© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delta CEO Helps Worried Mom Make Her Flight

Published June 26, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And that brings us to today's last word in business, which is courtesy seating. Jessie Frank is a mom who was worried that she was going to be late to pick up her daughter at camp.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

She was on standby in Washington, D.C., for an overbooked Delta flight to Atlanta, when a man offered her his seat. Turns out it was Delta CEO Richard Anderson. His kindness helped the mom, and earned some good PR for the company.

GREENE: And we should say, Anderson did make the flight. The CEO rode in the cockpit jump seat.

Well, our flight has landed - because that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition