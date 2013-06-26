Top Stories: Court To Rule On Same-Sex Marriage; Mandela Latest

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Supreme Court Expected To Issue Historic Rulings On Gay Marriage.

-- Archbishop Prays For 'Peaceful, Perfect End' for Nelson Mandela.

-- Clock Runs Out On Controversial Texas Abortion Bill.



And here are more early headlines:

Obama Headed For Africa To Discuss Food Security, Investments. ( CNN)

Democrat Ed Markey Wins Special Election For Mass. Senate Seat. ( WBUR)

Former Fugitive, Trader Marc Rich Dies In Switzerland. ( Bloomberg)

Australian P.M.Gillard Loses Party Leadership Post, Will Quit Politics. ( Australian Broadcasting Network)

Google To Publish Malware, Phishing Scam Info To Reveal Global Problem. ( Washington Post)

Mother Sues Energy Drink Maker Over Son's Fatal Heart Attack. (AP)



Yankees Official Uses Expletive Over A-Rod's Tweet About Rehab Progress. ( ESPN)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.