Top Stories: Court To Rule On Same-Sex Marriage; Mandela Latest
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Supreme Court Expected To Issue Historic Rulings On Gay Marriage.
-- Archbishop Prays For 'Peaceful, Perfect End' for Nelson Mandela.
-- Clock Runs Out On Controversial Texas Abortion Bill.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama Headed For Africa To Discuss Food Security, Investments. ( CNN)
Democrat Ed Markey Wins Special Election For Mass. Senate Seat. ( WBUR)
Former Fugitive, Trader Marc Rich Dies In Switzerland. ( Bloomberg)
Australian P.M.Gillard Loses Party Leadership Post, Will Quit Politics. ( Australian Broadcasting Network)
Google To Publish Malware, Phishing Scam Info To Reveal Global Problem. ( Washington Post)
Mother Sues Energy Drink Maker Over Son's Fatal Heart Attack.
(AP)
Yankees Official Uses Expletive Over A-Rod's Tweet About Rehab Progress. ( ESPN)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.