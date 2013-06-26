© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Court To Rule On Same-Sex Marriage; Mandela Latest

By Korva Coleman
Published June 26, 2013 at 7:45 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Supreme Court Expected To Issue Historic Rulings On Gay Marriage.

-- Archbishop Prays For 'Peaceful, Perfect End' for Nelson Mandela.

-- Clock Runs Out On Controversial Texas Abortion Bill.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Headed For Africa To Discuss Food Security, Investments. ( CNN)

Democrat Ed Markey Wins Special Election For Mass. Senate Seat. ( WBUR)

Former Fugitive, Trader Marc Rich Dies In Switzerland. ( Bloomberg)

Australian P.M.Gillard Loses Party Leadership Post, Will Quit Politics. ( Australian Broadcasting Network)

Google To Publish Malware, Phishing Scam Info To Reveal Global Problem. ( Washington Post)

Mother Sues Energy Drink Maker Over Son's Fatal Heart Attack. (AP)

Yankees Official Uses Expletive Over A-Rod's Tweet About Rehab Progress. ( ESPN)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman