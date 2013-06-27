Top Stories: Mandela Still Critical; Obama Visits Senegal

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Mandela's Daughter: 'It Doesn't Look Good.'

-- President Obama Begins Weeklong Africa Trip.

And here are more early headlines:

Texas Executes Woman, 500th Inmate To Be Put To Death. ( KUT)

Thousands Of Brazilian Protesters Clash With Police Outside Stadium. ( BBC)

Kevin Rudd Sworn In As Australia's New Prime Minister. ( The Australian)

U.S. Businessman Man Held Hostage By Chinese Workers Is Freed. ( The Associated Press)

Mass Cremations Held For Hundreds Who Perished In Indian Floods. ( Al Jazeera)

Search Widens For Missing Historic Wooden Schooner Bound for Australia. ( The Telegraph)

Proposals For School Snack Nutrition Rules Are Issued. ( Reuters)

Renowned National Geographic Photojournalist Bob Gilka Dies. ( The Washington Post)

