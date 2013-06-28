Prop. 8 Plaintiffs Marry In California, After Stay Is Lifted

Same-sex marriages have now resumed in California, after the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday removed a stay that had kept counties from issuing marriage licenses to gay couples. The court's move comes two days after the Supreme Court ruled on a case involving the state's Proposition 8, which banned gay marriage.

Update at 8:05 p.m. ET: First Gay Marriage After Prop 8

Kristin Perry and Sandy Stier, who were plaintiffs in the Proposition 8 case, "were first in line at San Francisco City Hall waiting to get their marriage license," reports SF Gate.

And they held a ceremony immediately. Photos from the scene show State Attorney General Kamala Harris officiating, as the couple stands in front of a large crowd.

SF Gate reports that San Francisco's City Hall will stay open late Friday, and through the weekend, to handle the marriage requests.

Our original post continues:

After the Supreme Court's ruling this week, initial reports stated that the circuit court would take 25 days to act, a result of the delay between a decision's being made and the lower court's being officially informed of the ruling.

With the stay lifted, gay marriages can resume almost immediately.

After this week's Proposition 8 ruling, California Gov. Jerry Brown said he "directed the California Department of Public Health to advise the state's counties that they must begin issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples in California as soon as the Ninth Circuit confirms the stay is lifted."

In that statement, Brown also said the Department of Health would send a letter to county officials when the stay is lifted.

As The Two-Way reported Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the sponsors of Proposition 8 did not have legal standing to defend the law in court, after California's government had declined to defend it. As a result, the case was referred back to the circuit court.

