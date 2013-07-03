Rodman Seeks Nobel Recognition For North Korea Trip

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

OK. Sticking with entertainment legends and leading Korean brands, Dennis Rodman has told Sports Illustrated that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his work in North Korea. He traveled there in February, befriending the repressive leader Kim Jong Un.

Rodman's visit was immediately followed by North Korean threats to launch missiles at America. But Rodman notes those attacks never happened, and he's pledging to return in August to quote, "chill, play basketball and maybe go on vacation with Kim and his family."

You're listening to MORNING EDITION from NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.