Top Stories: Egypt's Future; Freed Cleveland Women Say Thanks

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Egypt's Interim Leader May Tap Emergency Law Used By Mubarek.

-- Video: 3 Kidnapped Cleveland Women Say 'Thank You.'

-- Washington Monument Now Glows At Night.



And here are more early headlines:

Huge Beirut Blast Hits Hezbollah, Backer Of Syrian Government. ( Bloomberg)

Firefighters Moved Brakes On Runaway Canadian Train, Railway Head Alleges. ( USA Today)

Torrential Rain Floods Toronto, Trapping People, Shutting Subway. ( Globe & Mail)

Taliban Closes Qatar Office, Protesting Flap Over Signage. ( The Associated Press)

Italian Trial Opens Briefly For Captain Of Shipwrecked Cruise Ship. ( CBS)

Tropical Storm Chantal Speeds Across Caribbean, Aims For Florida. ( Miami Herald)

Nevada Fires Gain Ground Near Las Vegas, Reno. ( AP)

Country Singer Randy Travis Critically Ill In Dallas Hospital With Heart Ailment. ( Dallas Morning News)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.