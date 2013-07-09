Top Stories: Egypt's Future; Freed Cleveland Women Say Thanks
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Egypt's Interim Leader May Tap Emergency Law Used By Mubarek.
-- Video: 3 Kidnapped Cleveland Women Say 'Thank You.'
-- Washington Monument Now Glows At Night.
And here are more early headlines:
Huge Beirut Blast Hits Hezbollah, Backer Of Syrian Government. ( Bloomberg)
Firefighters Moved Brakes On Runaway Canadian Train, Railway Head Alleges. ( USA Today)
Torrential Rain Floods Toronto, Trapping People, Shutting Subway. ( Globe & Mail)
Taliban Closes Qatar Office, Protesting Flap Over Signage. ( The Associated Press)
Italian Trial Opens Briefly For Captain Of Shipwrecked Cruise Ship. ( CBS)
Tropical Storm Chantal Speeds Across Caribbean, Aims For Florida. ( Miami Herald)
Nevada Fires Gain Ground Near Las Vegas, Reno. ( AP)
Country Singer Randy Travis Critically Ill In Dallas Hospital With Heart Ailment. ( Dallas Morning News)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.