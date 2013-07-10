© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Boston Bombing Suspect In Court; Egypt Latest

By Korva Coleman
Published July 10, 2013 at 8:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Boston Bombing Suspect To Appear, Survivors To Be In Court.

-- Reports: Egypt Orders Arrest Of Muslim Brotherhood Leader.

-- Investors Brace For News Out Of Fed Minutes.

And here are more early headlines:

Coroner Identifies Plane Crash Victim Possibly Hit By Truck. ( San Francisco Chronicle)

Investigators Focus On Brakes In Canadian Oil Train Explosion. ( BBC)

Tropical Storm Chantal Aims For Hispaniola With Heavy Wind, Rain. ( Miami Herald)

Defense Could Rest In Zimmerman Trial, Further Rulings Expected. ( Orlando Sentinel)

Fire Damages Historic 17th Century Paris Hotel. ( The Guardian)

Radiation Level Increases On One Side Of Damaged Fukushima Plant. ( The Wall Street Journal)

Tribune Co. To Spin Off L.A. Times; Chicago Tribune. ( Los Angeles Times)

19-Foot Python Falls Through Ceiling Into Australian Store, Hides For A Day. ( The Associated Press)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman