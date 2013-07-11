Top Stories: Plane Crash Victims Stayed Put; Quebec Disaster

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Crash, Why Were Asiana Passengers Told To Stay Seated?

-- 50 Likely Died In Quebec Train Disaster, Officials Say.

-- Inmates Across California Join Hunger Strike Over Conditions.

And here are more early headlines:

Colorado Theatre Shooting Suspect Admits Attacks, Claims 'Psychiatric Episode.' ( Denver Post)

Arizona Blaze That Killed 19 Firefighters Is Fully Contained. ( AzCentral)

Verdict Postponed For Juvenile Defendant In India Gang Rape Trial. ( The Wall Street Journal)

Irish Lawmakers Debate Abortion Measure All Night, Fail To Take Vote. ( Irish Times)

Saudi Princess Charged With Human Trafficking In California Court. ( Los Angeles Times)

Detained Gun Rights Activist Refuses To Appear In Va. Courtroom On Drug, Weapon Charges. ( WJLA)

Three Injured But No One Gored In Pamplona's Running Of The Bulls. ( The Associated Press)

Ailing Singer Randy Travis Suffers Stroke, Undergoes Surgery. ( Dallas Morning News)

