Ahead Of The Curve: LG Takes Orders For OLED TVs

And for our last word in business today, the world is not flat and neither are some new TVs.

That's right. LG is taking preorders in the United States for its new 55-inch TVs. They're not flat, they're curved. Samsung already sells something like this in South Korea.

MONTAGNE: The screens bend away from the viewer. Apparently, what's known as OLED technology allows for super-thin, flexible screens and vibrant colors.

GREENE: But you better really, really like the curve and those colors because the retail price for one of these things - $15,000.

