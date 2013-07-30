Top Stories: Fla. Gas Fire; Suspected Nazis Staying In U.S.

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Explosions And Fire At Propane Tank Plant Injure At Least 7.

-- Nazi War Criminals Reportedly Live In Limbo In U.S.

And here are more early headlines:

Flossie Downgraded To Tropical Depression. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

Italy's Top Court May Rule Today On Berlusconi Tax Conviction. ( Businessweek)

Gunmen Free Hundreds Of Taliban Militants In Pakistan Jailbreak. ( Telegraph)

Body Of Driver Recovered In Swiss Train Crash. ( NBC)

E.U. Leader Visits Ousted Egyptian President Morsi. ( Reuters)

Coalitions Form To Oppose Spitzer Bid For NYC Office. ( New York Times)

8 Injured, Row Houses Leveled In Philadelphia Gas Explosion. ( WCAU)

San Diego Mayor Asks Council To Pay Legal Bills From Alleged Harassment Case. ( Los Angeles Times)

