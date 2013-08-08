Love Boat Reaches Its Final Destination

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Our last word in business takes us from the road to the sea.

MONTAGNE: No more runs for the Love Boat. It has made its very last. The cruise ship made famous in the 1970s and 80's TV show was know as the Pacific Princess.

In reality, the ship is the MS Pacific. It served as the backdrop to all sorts of cheesy story lines.

WERTHEIMER: The pool has been empty since those dear dad days. Yesterday, the Love Boat reached its final destination, a ship breaking yard on the Turkish coast.

MONTAGNE: A ship recycling company in Turkey bought the cruise liner for a little more than $3 million and will strip it for its parts and metal.

WERTHEIMER: But for many of us, Capt. Stubbing, Julie, Gopher and Isaac will live on.

