Top Stories: N.C. ID Law Signed; Deadly Attacks In Nigeria
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory Signs Voter ID Bill.
-- In Nigeria, Boko Haram Suspected In Attacks That Kill Dozens.
-- Rodeo Clown Who Wore Obama Mask Banned From State Fair.
And here are more early headlines:
Israel Shoots Down Rocket Headed For Coastal City. ( New York Times)
Special Primary Today In New Jersey For U.S. Senate Seat. ( Star-Ledger)
Idaho Wildfire Burns 90,000 Acres, Hundreds Evacuate. (
Twin Falls Times-News)
J.C. Penney's Director Ackman Resigns After Row With Board. ( The Wall Street Journal)
Dutch Prince Dies After 16 Months In Coma From Ski Accident. ( BBC)
Tech To Plead Guilty In Hepatitis C Outbreak, Serve Long Prison Term. ( The Associated Press)
Baseball Fan Falls To Death In Atlanta Stadium. ( The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Detroit Changes Billboards With Erroneous Election Date. ( Detroit Free Press)
