Top Stories: N.C. ID Law Signed; Deadly Attacks In Nigeria

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory Signs Voter ID Bill.

-- In Nigeria, Boko Haram Suspected In Attacks That Kill Dozens.

-- Rodeo Clown Who Wore Obama Mask Banned From State Fair.

And here are more early headlines:

Israel Shoots Down Rocket Headed For Coastal City. ( New York Times)

Special Primary Today In New Jersey For U.S. Senate Seat. ( Star-Ledger)

Idaho Wildfire Burns 90,000 Acres, Hundreds Evacuate. ( Twin Falls Times-News)



J.C. Penney's Director Ackman Resigns After Row With Board. ( The Wall Street Journal)

Dutch Prince Dies After 16 Months In Coma From Ski Accident. ( BBC)

Tech To Plead Guilty In Hepatitis C Outbreak, Serve Long Prison Term. ( The Associated Press)

Baseball Fan Falls To Death In Atlanta Stadium. ( The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Detroit Changes Billboards With Erroneous Election Date. ( Detroit Free Press)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.