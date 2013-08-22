Phyllis Diller's Estate To Be Auction Next Month

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: Dress like Diller.

In Beverly Hills, Phyllis Diller's estate will be auctioned off next month.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

On stage, the late comedienne dressed like a disheveled, chain-smoking housewife with freakish hair - and now some lucky bidders can too. The sale will include many of her trademark props: blond fright wigs, feather boas, ankle boots and cigarette holders.

GREENE: Of course, Renee, all of that was just an act. Julien's Auction house says the real Diller had an eye for beautiful antiques and interesting treasures. And those will up for auction as well.

